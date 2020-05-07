From Elon Musk Correcting Grimes' Mistake To Kamal Haasan's Comment, Today's Top Stories

Tech mogul and Tesla co-founder Elon Musk and wife Grimes welcomed their first child, named X Æ A-12. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Rabindranath Tagore today, on May 7, 2020, as it was his birth anniversary. Here are today's top entertainment stories.

Elon Musk corrects Grimes' explanation of their newborn's name, have a sweet banter

Also Read | X Æ A-12: Elon Musk's unusual name for newborn son may actually be illegal, here's why

Elon Musk recently revealed that his newborn was named, X Æ A-12. Netizens were confused by this unique name and were uncertain on how to pronounce it. Which is why Elon Musk's wife, Grimes, shared a detailed explanation for the name on Twitter. However, Grimes made a tiny error and Elon Musk then took to social media to correct her. They two then had a 'sweet' banter on Twitter.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

U r a powerful 🧚‍♀️👸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan remembers legendary author Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary

Also Read | Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' not shelved, makers confirm

T 3524 - Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev RabindraNath Tagore ..

Poet, writer, philosopher , creator of educational institutions , of eminence .. writer of the National Anthem .. शत शत नमन 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vGQcwZ2jvx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 7, 2020

On the occasion of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to remind his fans about Tagore's contributions. Amitabh Bachchan also praised Tagore's literary works and talked about how he wrote the Indian National Anthem.

Carnatic Musicians Condemn Kamal Haasan For His Comment On Thyagaraja, Demands Apology

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi to play lead in Kamal Haasan's film, 'Thalaivan Irukkindraan'?

Recently, Kamal Haasan featured on a live video with actor Vijay Sethupathi. During their live conversation, Kamal Haasan called Saint composer Tyagaraja a "beggar". This led to widespread backlash and many Carnatic musicians slammed Kamal Haasan for his insensitive comment. Many Carnatic musicians also signed a petition demanding an apology from the veteran actor.

Kiran Joneja Conveys Gratitude To Audiences Over 'so Much Love' For 'Mahabharat' Character

Just like Ramayan, the Mahabharat rerun has also become a countrywide phenomenon. Kiran Joneja, who played Ganga in Mahabharat, recently took to social media to thank fans for the neverending support. She added that their support meant a lot to her and she also shared multiple still images from the show.

Also Read | Elon Musk corrects Grimes' explanation of their newborn's name, two have 'sweet' banter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.