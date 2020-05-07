Elon Musk Corrects Grimes' Explanation Of Their Newborn's Name, Two Have 'sweet' Banter

Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes recently welcomed a baby boy into this world. The two seemed very thrilled and took to their social media handles as the shared pictures with the baby boy. The couple even revealed what the name of their newborn was going to be. Mother Grimes posted that they had named their newborn X Æ A-12.

Elon Musk and Grimes' quick banter regarding their new born's spelling

Elon Musk, who is a technology entrepreneur, and girlfriend Grimes, who is a musician, really took their fans by surprise when they revealed their baby boy’s name. When mother Grimes took to social media to explain the meaning of their child’s name, Elon Musk made a small change in her post. She was quick to defend herself and laugh off the typo.

Singer Grimes had posted on her Twitter handle that they have named their son after their favourite aircraft. She explained in that post what each letter in their child’s name meant. Here is what she had posted on her social media.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Apparently, Elon Musk was quick to realise that his girlfriend had made a typo and corrected her immediately. Here is what he posted.

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Grimes saw that and defended herself immediately. She apologised for the typo and wrote that she was recovering from surgery hence the typo had taken place. Here is what she wrote.

I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound 🦔 — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

After that, Musk softened his tone in his next reply. He motivated her and called her powerful. Check out the tweet below.

U r a powerful 🧚‍♀️👸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

Check out a picture of Elon Musk and Grimes' newborn X Æ A-12 below:

