Hema Malini Asks Fans To Prevent India From Entering Lockdown 3.0; Says 'I Want It To End'

Coronavirus has infected more than 25,000 people in India, recording more than 700 fatalities. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness on social media platforms. Recently, actor Hema Malini, took to social media and urged citizens of the country to stay indoors and asked them to prevent India from entering the third stage of lockdown. Read details.

Also Read | 'How Could They!?': Hema Malini Shames Those Who Stone-pelted Healthcare Workers In Indore

Also Read | '9 Minutes For India': Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini Stand Against COVID-19

In the video, Hema Malini says, “Friends, the number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is on a surge and there are citizens who are violating the lockdown guidelines. If we want the country to not enter the third lockdown, it is necessary we all follow the social distancing guidelines. Use masks whenever you step out and help journalists, policemen, doctors and the government. If you commit any mistake, your family will have to suffer. I and the whole country wishes the lockdown to end. Stay home, stay safe.”

Also Read | When Amjad Khan Apologised To Dharmendra Because Of Scene A With Hema Malini In 'Sholay'

Hema on Coronavirus

Mumbai Police has announced the sad demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar from Vakola P Stn who was affected by the Corona virus & was battling for life for the past few days. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family. 🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 26, 2020

Today is Earth Day.With the Corona virus raging everywhere,time for us to reflect on how we have ravagd Mother Earth,stripping her of trees & vegetation & destroying the ozone layer. One look at the pollution free earth during lockdown shows the extent of damage we have inflicted pic.twitter.com/jKPAF1Hv6e — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 22, 2020

Also Read | 'How Could They!?': Hema Malini Shames Those Who Stone-pelted Healthcare Workers In Indore

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.