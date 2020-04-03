'How Could They!?': Hema Malini Shames Those Who Stone-pelted Healthcare Workers In Indore

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini on Friday reacted to the video of stone-pelting by locals allegedly at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore. Taking to Twitter, Hema Malini called the stone-pelters as ungrateful miscreants. She also questioned how could anyone attack people who are risking their own lives to save others. Currently, Hema Malini is living in isolation amid the ongoing lockdown in the country to fight the battle against Coronavirus.

In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Health workers on whom stones were pelted by locals yesterday at Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore, today visited the same area to carry out screening services. Dr Zakiya Sayed says, "We have sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GiUBwd1F8C — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

Babita Phogat condemns the attack

Indian Wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Wednesday had condemned a purported attack on healthcare workers in Indore by local residents amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, Phogat responded to a video post by Ashoke Pandit allegedly of the search for persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz.

In her tweet, she said, "This has become the limit, now the country should get rid of these viruses like the coronavirus. God is watching you should be punished soon. In this difficult time, when the whole country is standing united, they won't stop their antics".

Stone-pelting in Indore

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, healthcare workers who went to screen people were attacked by locals. The incident occurred in Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore where locals started pelting stones at the medical staff. Soon after the incident, a case was registered against unidentified people.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore has risen to 75, while it is 99 in Madhya Pradesh. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,860 active coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

