Emraan Hashmi Knocks The Deadly Cop Avatar Out Of The Park In Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has a record of dishing out powerful performances in every film that he has been a part of. From among the many films that are due to release this year, Sanjay Gupta's upcoming film Mumbai Saga is highly anticipated for its portrayal of the rise of the concrete jungle that is Mumbai today along with the undertones of the gangsters of Mumbai.

After unveiling the look for actor John Abraham's character earlier last month, director Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter account and shared the first look of actor Emraan Hashmi who will be essaying the role of a cop in his upcoming film. He wrote, "Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi would pull off the deadly cop’s look. Just look with what style he has pulled it off."

Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi

would pull off the deadly cop’s look.

Just look with what style he has pulled it off. pic.twitter.com/BdB2FuYLoB — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

#MUMBAISAGA

One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

About the film

The Sanjay Gupta directorial is a crime action thriller that tells the story of the changing face of Mumbai. With actors John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, and Amole Gupte, Mumbai Saga deal with how in the eighties and the nineties mills were closed to make malls and high rise buildings. The movie began filming in August last year and is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.

Filming begins today... #MumbaiSaga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amol Gupte... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... 19 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/OcTOfwAsn2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

