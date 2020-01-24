John Abraham's Peshawari Chappals From Mumbai Saga Were Brought From THIS City

John Abraham is loved best by the audience for his serious roles. The actor's look in his upcoming movie Mumbai Saga is going viral on the internet. There are two pictures of the actor being shared across on Twitter.

John's Abraham's fancy chappals

In the first picture, John Abraham can be seen sitting in a grey kurta and white pyjamas. He is also sporting a long red teeka on his forehead. The actor is also seen wearing black chappals:

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

In the second picture, John Abraham can be seen standing in a power pose. He is wearing a black kurta-pyjamas as he is leaning on a bike. His black chappals are looking dapper in this picture as well.

Checkout the look of #JohnAbraham and his badass avatar from #MumbaiSaga.#WhatsupBollywood



What's do you think about the look?? pic.twitter.com/6za124tpKS — WHATS UP BOLLYWOOD (@UpBollywood) January 22, 2020

According to a report in a leading daily, these chappals are Peshawari chappals. But they are not just ordinary ones. These chappals are specially sourced from Dubai. Naahid Shah, who is the stylist of the movie, talked about the same in an interview, as sourced by the report. He stated that director Sanjay Gupta is very particular when it comes to the styling in his films. Naahid and his team scouted a lot to find the perfect chappals. They flew to Dubai to get the vintage Peshawari chappals that John is seen wearing.

Mumbai Saga is a movie set in the 1980s and 1990s. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover. The movie is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020.

Filming begins today... #MumbaiSaga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amol Gupte... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... 19 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/OcTOfwAsn2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

Image Courtesy: Sanjay Gupta Twitter

