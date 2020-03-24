Emraan Hashmi's Birthday: Movies Of The Actor That Were Directed By Mohit Suri

Emraan Hashmi has worked with Mohit Suri in several projects. The actor was born March 24, 1979, and is turning 41 today. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about his films which were directed by Mohit Suri.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Movies Of The 'Bard Of Blood' Actor Slated To Release In 2020

Emraan Hashmi’s movies with Mohit Suri

Zeher

Emraan Hashmi and Mohit Suri worked together for the first time in 2005 released Zeher, which is also Mohit’s directorial debut. It is a crime drama film also starring Shamita Shetty and Udita Goswami. The movie received positive reviews and was a moderate success at the box office.

Kalyug

Kalyug marks Mohit Suri's consecutive second directorial venture with Emraan Hashmi. It also stars Kunal Khemu along with Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh and Ashutosh Rana. The film gained positive reviews from the audience and was a super hit at the box office.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt And Emraan Hashmi Are Related To Each Other; Here's How

Awarapan

Mohit Suri directed Emraan Hashmi for the third time in Awarapan (2007). The movie was widely acclaimed by the audience, however, it was a moderate success at the box office. It also stars Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana. The songs of the film were chartbusters.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

The second instalment in the Raaz franchise is Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). The supernatural horror film also stars Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman. The romantic tracks from the movie gained much attention. It received mix reviews and was a semi-hit at the box office.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Knocks The Deadly Cop Avatar Out Of The Park In Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'

Crook: It's Good To Be Bad

Emraan Hashmi stars in Mohit Suri’s Crook along with Neha Sharma and Arjan Bajwa. It was a romantic thriller film released in 2010. The movie was based on allegedly racial attacks on Indian students in Australia. It gained mix reviews and failed to perform at the box office.

Murder 2

Murder 2 (2011) is the second film in the Murder franchise. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashant Narayanan. The movie was Mohit Suri’s fourth consecutive project with Emraan and third in three years. It received mix reviews and was a success at the box office.

Also Read | Find It Exhausting To Be A Stereotypical Hero: Emraan Hashmi

Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi returned together after four years with Hamara Adhuri Kahani in 2015. The romantic drama also stars Vidya Balan and Rajkummar Rao. The soulful soundtrack of the movie was widely acclaimed. The movie got mostly positive reviews but failed to match expectations at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.