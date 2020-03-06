Alia Bhatt And Emraan Hashmi Are Related To Each Other; Here's How

Alia Bhatt is currently one of Bollywood’s most popular female actors. She made her debut with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. She is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Though belonging to the Bhatt family, it is said that she did not get the role easily. Alia Bhatt’s grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a director of Hindi and Gujarati cinema he is well known for his movies like Lal Qila and Kangan. Nanabhai Bhatt married twice and the Bhatt family is very big. Did you know Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are cousins? Here is all you should know about the Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi relationship.

Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi relationship decoded:

Nanabhai Bhatt had eight kids, Mahesh, Robin, Mukesh Bhatt, and Heena Suri and four others. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, is the son of Mahesh Bhatt’s mother’s sister’s son.

Emraan Hashmi is the son of actor Meherbano Mohammad Ali who is well known by her screen name Purnima. She was an actress and married Bhagwan Dass Varma. She was also the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali who is the mother of Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt.

Many people know that Alia Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are related, but very few people know about how they are connected. This is how the stars are related to each other. Both Alia and Emraan are third cousins and Emraan is the nephew of Mahesh Bhatt from his mother’s side.

On the professional front

Alia Bhatt will be seen in several upcoming films like Sadak 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR and Takht. She is currently shooting for Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi has last seen in suspense-thriller The Body. His upcoming films are Chehre: The Last Ride, Harami: The Bastard and Mumbai Saga.

