Emraan Hashmi Opens Up About The Competition He Faced In Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi is a well-known actor in Bollywood. The actor will next be seen in the movie The Body alongside Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. The trailer of the film has crossed over 30 million views on YouTube. The actor also shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle. Apart from it, he has always been the one to take up projects that would add to his film's career. In his recent interview, the actor also talked about the competition in the industry that has evolved over the years. Furthermore, he also said that there are some actors who are constantly worried about how they would be showcased when compared to their co-actor. However, owing to his love for acting, he likes to stay in the present moment instead of focusing on the competition, he said. He added that people are constantly comparing one actor against the other and trying to fit everyone in a certain category. He said in a context that the competition in Bollywood is like the house of cards, your success can fluctuate anytime.

ALSO READ | Main Janta Hoon From Emraan Hashmi's The Body Called "Breath Of Fresh Air'' By Audience

On the work front

Emraan Hashmi has some interesting projects lined up. He will be next seen in movies like Mumbai Saga, Chehre and The Body. Among them, Mumbai Saga will be a fascinating project because it consists of a multi-starer cast which includes Emraan Hashmi, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi and Sharman Joshi. Here are the posters of his upcoming films.

ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi: All You Need To Know About His Upcoming 'The Body'

ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi's Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi's 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded' Hits 14 Mn Views; Actor Pens A Thank You Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.