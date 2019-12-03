Emraan Hashmi's Movies That Did Not Do Well At The Box-office

Emraan Hashmi is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Vikram Bhatt’s Footpath (2003) and hasn’t looked back since. He recently played the lead in a superhit web-series Bard of Blood, but, Emraan Hashmi’s journey in Bollywood has been very unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career. Here are some of his movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007)

Good Boy, Bad Boy is an Ashwini Chaudhary directorial. The movie's cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Isha Sharvani in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two college students, who exchange their classes after the college management mixes their identical names by mistake.

Crook: It’s Good to Be Bad (2010)

Crook: It’s Good to be Bad is a Mohit Suri directorial. The movie had Emraan Hashmi, Neha Sharma, and Arjan Bajwa in lead roles. The plot of the story revolves around corrupt police and racially motivated attacks against Indian students, that complicate a re-located crook's life in Australia.

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Ghanchakkar is a Raj Kumar Gupta directorial. The movie had Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan, and Amar Kaushik in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a safecracker, who claims he has lost his memory when two criminals come calling for their cut of the bank heist loot.

Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Raja Natwarlal is a Kunal Deshmukh directorial. The movie cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Humaima Malik, and Paresh Rawal, amongst others. The plot of the movie revolves around a small-time con man, who seeks assistance from his mentor with the intention of settling scores with a gangster.

Why Cheat India (2019)

Why Cheat India is a Soumik Sen directorial. The movie starred Emraan Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Snighdadeep Chatterji in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around existing malpractices in the country's education system; including the whole concept of buying your way through education, jobs and earnings. Even with an evolving education system, the country faces scams like SSC and HSC paper leaks, CBSE re-examination, Vyaapam, etc. The movie tries to shift the attention of people to understand the vulnerability of hardworking and gifted students who get left out.

