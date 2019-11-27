The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Emraan Hashmi Says That People Don't Believe That He Is A Nice Guy

Bollywood News

Emraan Hashmi said that because of the various kinds of grey characters he has played on screen, he feels that people do not believe that he is a nice guy

Written By Sherwin D'Cunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
EMRAAN HASHMI

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been infamous in Bollywood for his serial-kisser image. The Bard of Blood actor has worked extremely hard over the years to shed that image and prove to his naysayers that he is a talented actor. But according to Emraan, people still perceive him as a guy who breaks homes because of the characters he has played previously and do not believe that he is a nice guy in real life. 

Read Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded | Fan Reactions On Emraan Hashmi's Song From The Body

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in The Bard of Blood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

The 40-year-old actor was giving an interview to a leading media outlet. His comment was in response to Pagalpanti actor John Abraham's recent interview. In that interview, the actor said spoke about his recent film choices, which are patriotic in nature, and how it is not he who goes searching for the subjects, but the filmmakers who come to him. 

Read Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi And Himesh Reshammiya Have A Nostalgic Reunion

In his interview, Emraan Hashmi further added that in John Abraham's case, people perceive him to be patriot, which is seen as a positive thing. But according to him, people perceive him to be a guy who breaks homes and ruins relationships. Emraan said that these are the things that come to the minds of the people when they see his face. But Emraan further added that in reality, he is a very nice guy and people don’t believe that. 

Read Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded By Himesh Reshammiya In Emraan Hashmi's 'The Body'

Emraan Hashmi's next release is the film, The Body

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

For now, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Jeethu Joseph's latest film, The Body. It is a remake of the Spanish film of the same name. The film also stars South Indian actor Vedhika, along with Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipalia. Viacom18 has produced The Body and it is scheduled to hit the screens on December 13, 2019. 

Read People Assume The Worst From Me On Screen: Emraan Hashmi

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG