Emraan Hashmi Says That People Don't Believe That He Is A Nice Guy

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been infamous in Bollywood for his serial-kisser image. The Bard of Blood actor has worked extremely hard over the years to shed that image and prove to his naysayers that he is a talented actor. But according to Emraan, people still perceive him as a guy who breaks homes because of the characters he has played previously and do not believe that he is a nice guy in real life.

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in The Bard of Blood

The 40-year-old actor was giving an interview to a leading media outlet. His comment was in response to Pagalpanti actor John Abraham's recent interview. In that interview, the actor said spoke about his recent film choices, which are patriotic in nature, and how it is not he who goes searching for the subjects, but the filmmakers who come to him.

In his interview, Emraan Hashmi further added that in John Abraham's case, people perceive him to be patriot, which is seen as a positive thing. But according to him, people perceive him to be a guy who breaks homes and ruins relationships. Emraan said that these are the things that come to the minds of the people when they see his face. But Emraan further added that in reality, he is a very nice guy and people don’t believe that.

For now, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of Jeethu Joseph's latest film, The Body. It is a remake of the Spanish film of the same name. The film also stars South Indian actor Vedhika, along with Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipalia. Viacom18 has produced The Body and it is scheduled to hit the screens on December 13, 2019.

