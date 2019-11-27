The Debate
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded | Fan Reactions On Emraan Hashmi's Song From The Body

Bollywood News

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa song is being remade in Emraan Hashmi starring The Body, titled as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded. Check out fan reactions on the full song

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. With the remake trend going on, the movie will also have a remake song. It is Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The song was released named Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded. Check out how fans reacted.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded By Himesh Reshammiya In Emraan Hashmi's 'The Body'

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded reaction

Also Read | The Body's New Song 'Aaina' Released; Here Are A Few Fan Reactions

Also Read | 'The Body' Star Emraan Hashmi Promises Sleepless Nights With New Poster Unveil; See Post

 

Song 

Also Read | The Body Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor Starrer Will Keep You At Edge Of Your Seats

 

 

 

Published:
