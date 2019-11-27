Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded | Fan Reactions On Emraan Hashmi's Song From The Body

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedika. It is a mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph. With the remake trend going on, the movie will also have a remake song. It is Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya’s popular song Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The song was released named Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded. Check out how fans reacted.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded reaction

Wow😍 they recreate the magic.. #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded it's boom uss era ki yaad aagayi @emraanhashmi u r unstoppable jab baat gaano ki aati hai @TheBodyMovie.. Best combo #HimeshReshammiya and @emraanhashmi.. Best song ever — Shubham Chavan (@imchavanshubham) November 27, 2019

Good thing about #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded

Song is Himesh's voice is still the same and they bought the combo of Himesh-Emraan. Music is not that good which make the original song better. https://t.co/4PTpeiZQh5 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) November 27, 2019

The kind of remake actually i was waiting for 🔥

The best thing is @emraanhashmi

& Himesh Reshammiya coming back together after a decade together 🤩

Love You Emraan♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Feeling nostalgic 😍😭 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #TheBody — FARHEEN (@DramaQueen0628) November 27, 2019

Back again with these song again it's too good to see @emraanhashmi Sir ♥#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded https://t.co/u14uDQQARj — Piyush Pranami (@piiyushh__) November 27, 2019

I'm not a fan of songs being recreated but I loved #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded from #Body . All hearts for HR and @emraanhashmi duo in this song ♥️ they are together after a decade ! - Loved the feel, dance & music. Certainly a chart-buster. ⚡On Loop 🎧https://t.co/B44FUT4elM — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal) November 27, 2019

Achaa hota agar same to same lyrics rehta jhalak dikhla jaa Ka #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded — Abhishek khanna (@abhishe19674965) November 27, 2019

#india #bollywood #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #thebody #HimeshReshammiya

I would prefer the original one on any given day. A chartbuster from Himeshji. Used to be played everywhere in those days. https://t.co/mJ36mDnRAJ — Mehul Shah (@MehulSh38349456) November 27, 2019

Song

