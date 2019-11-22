Emraan Hashmi: Times When His Songs Clicked More Than His Films' Stories

Emraan Hashmi is currently working on a film titled Chehre, that is scheduled to release in 2020. Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Even though Emraan Hashmi has done a variety of films in his career, some of his movies have been lauded a lot more by critics and audiences for its songs. Here is a list of his movies that did not do well with its story, but won the hearts of his fans for its musical notes.

Times when Emraan Hashmi’s songs clicked more than his film's stories

1.Tum Mile 2009

Tum Mile featuring The Body actor and Soha Ali Khan saw a decent box office collection. The movie chronicles the story of two former lovers who experience life-threatening moments during the floods in Mumbai. Even though the movie did not fare well with the critics, Emraan Hashmi’s film was lauded by his fans for its songs. Right from its title track- Tum Mile to Tu Hi Haqeeqat and Dil Ibaadat, these songs still remain fresh in the hearts of his audience.

2. Gangster 2006

Directed by Anurag Basu, Gangster features Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The film also saw a decent box office collection. According to reports, the movie essays the story of a gangster, who’s alcoholic girlfriend falls in love with another man. The songs of the film are considered to be a hit by fans. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, Bheegi Bheegi and Lamha Lamha are the songs that are still cherished by the audience even today.

3. Hamari Adhuri Kahani 2015

Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan’s movie Hamari Adhuri Kahani was considered to be a very slow movie by fans. According to critic reviews, the story was saddening and quite depressing. Directed by Mohit Suri, the songs from the movie were considered to be a major success. In the voice of Arijit Singh, the title song of the film has hit 148 million views online. Other songs like Hasi Ban Gaye and Humnava strike an emotional chord.

