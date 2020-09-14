Emraan Hashmi Unveils Intriguing First Look From Upcoming Film, Netizens React

Taking Twitter by a storm, Emraan Hashmi's first look from his upcoming film Harami has the actor posing bespectacled in thick-rimmed glasses and disheveled hair, a mustache, beard and a thick gold chain around his neck. The thriller Indo-American film features Hashmi playing the role of ‘Sagar Bhai’, a former English teacher turned gang lord and is the real revelation of the film. The writer-director of the film, Shyam Madiraju, has stated that the role is 'complex' and 'nuanced' and unlike anything Emraan Hashmi had done before.

As per reports, Harami is a hard-hitting, visually striking street saga of youth crime set in the backdrop of the slums of Mumbai. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Rizwan Shaikh, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Dhanshree Patil, Diksha Nisha, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Starr Liu, Sachin Parikh, Rohan Sood and Subrat Dutta in pivotal roles. Also, it has been officially selected to be a part of the main competition section (New Horizons) of the Busan International Film Festival 2020.

Netizens on social media have flooded Emraan's update with the first look with comments expressing their eagerness to watch him on screen. They have also been gushing about his look and have shared fire emojis to describe their adoration for the Ghanchakkar actor.

Have a look at the netizens' reactions:

