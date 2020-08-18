Emraan Hashmi Shares The Secret Behind His “thousand Yard Sexy Stare”

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Known for making funny and witty comments, Emraan Hashmi never fails to entertain his fans and bring a smile on the faces of his followers. Recently, the actor shared the secret behind his “thousand yard sexy stare” through a monochromic picture. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor-Emraan Hashmi's 'Dance Basanti' Behind-the-scenes; Watch

Emraan Hashmi’s “thousand yard sexy stare”

Emraan Hashmi is a very active celebrity on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 18, 2020, Emraan Hashmi took to his official Instagram handle to share a monochromic picture of himself, while revealing the secret to his "thousand yard sexy stare". In the picture, he is seen standing in the balcony, also holding a cup in his hands, looking elsewhere from the camera. Emraan Hashmi has captioned this picture, “My thousand yard sexy stare or could just be me creepily peeping into my neighbours house 🤓 p.s that cup had nothing in it”.

Also Read | John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi & The Cast Of 'Mumbai Saga' To Resume Shoot In Hyderabad

On the work front

Emraan Hashmi was last seen on-screen in Jeethu Joseph’s thriller mystery The Body (2019). The movie cast had Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala as the lead characters. It was released on the OTT platform, Netflix, and stayed in the Top 10 list of the platform for a long time. Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in a number of movies, that includes Harami, The Last Ride, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more. The actor was shooting for Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre when the global pandemic situation arrived. The movie was supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but got postponed due to the global pandemic. The movie starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Dhritiman Chatterjee as the lead characters.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Makes Fans Go 'wow' With His Jack Sparrow Avatar, Watch Video

Another upcoming movie of Emraan Hashmi is Sanjay Gupta’s awaited multi-starrer movie, Mumbai Saga. The movie is among the most ambitious gangster dramas, casting John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi as the lead characters. Mumbai Saga will complete Gupta’s Mumbai gangster trilogy after Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the story shows the changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and high-rise buildings. Apart from John and Emraan, the lead cast of the movie includes Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Pooja Hegde, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Sonu Sood, Doni Morea, Vivek Oberoi, and Manoj Bajpee.

Also Read | Emraan Hashmi Shares 'hazy Midnight Bike Rides' Photo On Instagram, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.