Emraan Hashmi All Set To Do Comedy Film For The First Time With 'Sab First Class'

After playing serious characters in numerous movies, Emraan Hashmi is all set to try his hands at comedy. Slated to release next year, Emraan Hashmi's movie Sab First Class will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The director spoke about the theme of the film and said that it will relate to every common man. The upcoming movie is built around aspirations and the efforts a common man puts to fulfil them.

Emraan Hashmi to try his hands at comedy

Emraan Hashmi is always seen in intense roles and it will be quite refreshing to see him in a comedy avatar, which is why Balwinder Singh Janjua chose the actor. Speaking about Emraan Hashmi, the director said that he has untapped potential and has been stereotyped with his past roles. When Emraan Hashmi heard the narration of the film, he decided to step out of the image he had been tagged with and do the film.

Emraan Hashmi spoke about his role and said that the film is hilarious yet, has a sensitive story about a common man and how he could go to any length to fulfil his needs. He also said that his character stands to lose his family, his face in society and gets caught in a situation where he cannot find his way out of. Emraan Hashmi further added that Sab First Class will set a laugh-riot, but also has poignant moments.

The director of Sab First Class, Balwinder Singh Janjua said that he had been working on the script with his writers for a while. He met a friend who suggested him to cast Emraan Hashmi for the role. That is how Emraan Hashmi was chosen for the role in the film. The script was then re-worked for the actor, who was more than delighted to be working on a comedy film.

The team of Sab First Class is planning to begin shooting for the film post-Covid. They are currently looking around for suitable locations to shoot. On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Mumbai Saga and Chehre.

(With Inputs from a PR agency)

