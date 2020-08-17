Emraan Hashmi's Son Selects ‘The World’s Worst Parents’ To Read, See The Actor's Reaction

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the book his son Ayaan Hashmi picked up from the rack. The picture shows a book title, which reads ‘The World’s Worst Parents’, which has left the actor surprised at the choice. In the caption for the post, his fans can be seen assuring him that he is actually a great parent.

Actor Emraan Hashmi recently took to Instagram to share a recent incident related to his son Ayaan Hashmi. He posted a picture of a book that was originally Ayaan’s choice but has not completely been approved by the actor. In the picture posted, Emraan Hashmi can be seen holding up a book called ‘The World’s Worst Parents’ by David Williams. The book has vivid colours and various figures that make it look extremely appealing and attractive.

In the caption for the post, Emraan Hashmi is seen speaking about the effects of lockdown on his son Ayaan. He can be seen speaking about how his son picked up this book of all the books on the rack. He has also written that his son’s choice of book is proof of how strongly the lockdown has hit the young boy. The quirky post is being loved by his fans who have expressed themselves in the comments section. Have a look at the post on Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, his followers can be seen reassuring him that he is a great father, no matter what. One of his fans is also seen complimenting Ayaan and his wit, intelligence, and sarcasm which he has gotten from his father. They can all be seen having a hearty laugh at the small incident while speaking highly of the actor. Have a look at few of the comments here.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is all set to be seen in a thriller film titled Chehre. The film is being directed by Rumi Jaffery while it stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, amongst others. Chehre was scheduled to release in April 2020 but was pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

