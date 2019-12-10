Provoked To 15 Park Avenue; Explore The Indian-English Films

Bollywood produces a wide variety of films throughout the year across various genres. Apart from mainstream genres such as comedy, romance, action, horror and thriller among others, the English-language Indian films have also delivered some masterpieces. The genre is less popular due to language barriers. If films like Lagaan, Namesake and Being Cyrus impressed you or you are planning to explore the genre, films listed down are must-watch:

Provoked - 2006

The biography-drama directed by Jag Mudhra gained a positive response from the critics. It stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a Punjabi woman named Kiranjit Ahluwalia. The story revolves around her struggles after leaving India to marry a London-based man. Reportedly, the autobiographical book Circle of Light forms the basis of this movie. Aishwarya's performance and A.R Rahman's music are the highlights of the film.

Bombay Boys - 1998

The Kaizad Gustad directorial features Naveen Andrews, Rahul Bose, and Alexander Gifford in the lead. The plot of the comedy-crime drama explores the experience of three NRI, who end up in Mumbai. The film tries to portray the realistic view of Bombay life in a light and positive manner. The performances of the lead actors bagged many appreciations. The film was considered a way ahead of its time and bagged a good amount at the box-office.

15 Park Avenue - 2005

The family-drama featuring critically acclaimed actors like Konkana Sen Sharma and Shabana Azami in the lead roles is directed by Aparna Sen. The director of the film is well-known for her crafting skills. The director tried to unfold the relationships, social cause and the world of Schizophrenia. The film drenches its audience emotionally. The story revolves around Meethi, who searches for her home at a fictitious address where her imaginary husband and five children live.

Mr and Mrs Iyer - 2002

The film written and directed by Aparna Sen stars Konkana Sen and Rahul Bose as a Hindu woman and a Muslim man, who meet on a bus journey. The plot unfolds the efforts of the woman, who tries to save a Muslim man during communal riots. The screenplay of the film seems to be though-provoking and gives many insights into its subject.

In Which Annies Gives It To Those Ones - 1989

The film directed by Pradip Krishen was appreciated by the critics for its screenplay and witty humour. The comedy-drama starring Roshan Seth, Arjun Raina, and Arundhati Roy in the lead is about architecture students who are in their final year. The film seems to be refreshing.

