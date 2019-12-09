Popular Bollywood Actors' Styles That Are Inimitable Qualities

Bollywood actors are known for their distinctive style and personalities. Their peculiar styles and nuances are what defines them. Here is a list of popular actors with distinctive features associated with them.

Bollywood actors who have created their own distinct style

Amitabh Bachchan

One of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry is Amitabh Bachchan. He is known for his inimitable voice. Ironically the veteran actor was rejected by many radio stations for his voice. However, now he is known exactly for his voice and personality that many try to imitate.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been the king of box office hits in India. His films cross crores in profit within a matter of days thanks to his popular fan following. One thing the actor is associated with is his turquoise bracelet. The bracelet was a gift given to him by his father and the actor is seen wearing it all the time. His fans also mimic him by sporting similar bracelets.

Sanjay Dutt

The Baba of Bollywood is praised for his negative roles and has a huge fan base surrounding him. He is known for his distinctive walk and incredible personality. Fans of Sanjay Dutt often mimic his walk and talking style. His walk is one of the most distinctive features and is popular among many of the actor’s fans.

