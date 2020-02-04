Union Budget
From 'English Vinglish' To 'Mother India', Here Are Bollywood Films That Celebrate Mothers

Bollywood News

Bollywood is known to have made several popular family dramas. Read on to know more about Bollywood films on mothers, like 'English Vinglish' & 'Mother India'.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
English Vinglish

Bollywood is known for its action, drama and romantic movies. But there are also several great family movies. However, a key element for dramatic flair is the portrayal of a mother. Bollywood has always depicted a mother's struggles in movies like English Vinglish and Mom. Mothers also play a vital role in the movies even when they are not the lead, like in the movie Paa or Badla. Let's take a look at the movies that celebrate the mothers. Read on to know more about Bollywood films on mothers:

Mom 

Starring Sri Devi in the lead role, Mom is among the best movies of Sridevi. The story revolves around a step-mother who goes beyond lengths to seek justice and revenge for the molesters of her daughter. Ravi Udaywar-directorial MOM was critically acclaimed and tells the empowering story of a mother. 

Badla

Badla stars Amrita Singh, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The movie is based on the revenge story of a mother to track the murder of her son. The movie showcases how a mother can turn into a fighter for her children. 

English Vinglish 

English Vinglish depicted the struggle of a mother to adjust with the teens and their updated thoughts. Starring Sri Devi in the lead, English Vinglish was one of the biggest hits of the year. A mother who struggles to make her children realize her worth has been the theme of the movie. Also, it's not just a mother-centric movie but also the quest of a woman to find identity in society.

Mother India

Mother India's story revolves around Radha, who is a poor but a righteous woman. She struggles to raise her kids while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender. Despite the problems she faces, she refuses to give up and also maintains her integrity. The story portrays the gallantry of a mother. 

Paa

Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan starred in Paa. The movie highlighted a very unique theme. Their son is battling with death and Vidya Balan being the single mother portrays a strong role to save her son. Auro, who is suffering from a genetic disorder, has relatively less time to survive yet Vidya Balan does every bit to fulfill his last wish.

 

 

Published:
