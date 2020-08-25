Esha Deol Reacts To Brother Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83'

Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol, released on August 21, 2020, on the popular streaming platform Netflix. It received massive praise from several actors and celebrities in the industry. Amongst the many who praised the film, actor Esha Deol congratulated her brother on Twitter. Read on to know her reaction to the film:

Check out Esha Deol's reaction to Bobby Deol's Class of 83

She tweeted the poster of Class of 83 and wrote: “Congratulations @thedeol loved the film.” Bobby Deol reacted to the tweet with emojis. Veteran actor Dharmendra, their father, showered some love on Esha Deol’s post, writing: “Kids congratulations. I am extremely happy the film is doing so well. Love you Esha, Love you, Bob”. Check out Dharmendra's Tweet here:

About Class of 83

Class of 83 features Hitesh Bhoira, Bhupendra Jadawat, Ninad Mhajani, Sameer Para, Annup Sonii, and Prithvik Pratap in major roles, apart from Bobby Deol. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Atul Sabharwal and written by Abhijit Deshpande, the movie is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book of the same name. It actually marks Bobby Deol’s digital debut. Bobby Deol's character in the movie is the dean of the police academy who trains five best candidates in order to bring down corrupt officials backed by underworld criminals.

The five candidates have the freedom to carry out encounters with gangsters and criminals without any restrictions. The main mission of Bobby Deol's character Dean Vijay Singh is to kill a group of criminals that are harming the City's peace. Vijay Singh played by Bobby Deol here is also struggling with his own problems from the past and the film gives a background story as well. Bobby Deol is playing a lead role in this film after several years.

Watch trailer here

