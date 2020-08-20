Bobby Deol Shares 'Class Of 83' Throwback, Points Out Vanity Van Tag 'Vijay Singh'

Actor Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the OTT release of his upcoming film Class of 83. The actor, who is an active user of social media, has been regularly sharing throwback pictures and videos from the film's set. He took to his social media on August 20 to share a throwback picture from his first day on the sets of Class of 83. Take a look at his post.

Bobby Deol shares a throwback picture from 'Class of 83'

Bobby Deol took to his Instagram to share a selfie from the sets of Class of 83. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a white coloured vest and is wearing reflective glares. He is posing in front of his vanity van and is pointing to the tag that reads 'Vijay Singh'.

The actor's real name is Vijay Singh Deol but he is better recognised by the name Bobby Deol. Interestingly, the actor's character in the film is also named Vijay Singh. He wrote in the caption, "Trusting the magic of new beginnings... #ThrowbackThursday #Day1 on the sets of #ClassOf83! 1 day to go!!! #TBT". [sic]

Fans were quick to jump to the comments section and react to the actor's post. Awaiting the release of the actor's next film Ashram, one user wrote, "Love you Bobby putta â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ You are in the pinkest of health for sure. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Ashram is awaited with breaths bated". Another user wrote, "I'm proud of you Bobby Sir ðŸ‘ŒðŸ˜ðŸŒ¹â¤ï¸". As many fans revealed that they were excited about the film's release and assured him that it will be a blockbuster, many others dropped down the heart and fire emojis.

About 'Class of 83'

Class of 83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film stars Bobby Deol, Anup Soni, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Joy Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's novel of the same name. The plot of the film revolves around a demoted cop who takes 5 students under his wing to train them as assassins in order to punish the criminal bureaucracy and its allies. The film is set to release on August 21 and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

