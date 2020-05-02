Esha Deol Shares Heartfelt Wish For Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary; Check Out

Esha Deol might be away from the film scene but she has been active on social media. The actor is currently quarantining inside her house with her family. Esha Deol took to social media earlier today to wish her parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra on their anniversary.

Esha Deol wishes her parents on their anniversary

Esha Deol took to social media a while ago to share a heartfelt wish on her parents’ anniversary. The evergreen couple, Hema Malini and Dharmendra will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today. Esha Deol wished her parents with a few adorable pictures of the couple. One of the pictures was from their hey days where one can spot a young Hema Malini and Dharmendra posing for the camera.

Esha Deol also captioned the picture as, “Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa, I love u both soooooooo much & pray to God to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness, love, happiness & the best of health!”. Esha Deol also added that these wishes come from herself, husband and her children.

Check out Esha Deol’s post here:

Esha Deol started her journey in the industry with Vinay Shukla’s Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002. Since then she has been a part of several successful films including LOC Kargil, Dhoom, Kaal, No Entry, etc. She was last seen in Tell Me O Kkhuda that was directed by her mother, Hema Malini.

Esha Deol recently announced that she will now be coming up with her book about motherhood. The book is titled as, Amma Mia and is a guide on how one can take care of their children’s diet. The book was then released in March and has reportedly received a stunning response.

