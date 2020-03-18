Hema Malini Talks About Dharmendra's Opposition With Daughter Esha's Bollywood Debut

Hema Malini has been making headlines since she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with her daughter, Esha Deol. The two have been prominent actors in Bollywood, but haven’t been seen on the big screen for a long time. During the interview, the actor-turned-politician, Hema Malini revealed that Dharmendra was opposing the idea of Esha Deol entering the film industry. Read more to know what Hema Malini said about her daughter’s decision of entering into the Bollywood film industry.

Hema Malini opens about Dharmendra's views on Esha Deol's acting career

On The Kapil Sharma Show, veteran actor Hema Malini revealed to the host Kapil Sharma, that back in the day, Esha was always into extracurricular activities such as sports and dance. She revealed that Esha was also into dancing and had a wish to become a professional dancer. Hema also said that Esha was on her journey step into the Bollywood business but Dharmendra definitely didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut.

Esha Deol's acting journey

Esha Deol has been seen in some of the biggest blockbusters of Bollywood including films like Dhoom, Yuva, Kaal and a few others. Esha has two brothers - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol who went on to become the Hindi film industry's most prominent names. Esha Deol left an impression on the film industry with several films, with Dhoom and No Entry being some of her most noteworthy performances. Her performance in Kaal was also appreciated by a huge number of fans and audiences. Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby Deol were seen together last in the third installation of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Fans have been looking forward to watching their upcoming films in theatres.

