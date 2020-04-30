From Disha Patani To Esha Deol, Bollywood Celebs Pay Tributes To Rishi Kapoor

The tragic news of actor Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67 came in earlier today. The actor was battling cancer and was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital on Wednesday. Bollywood actors Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and many more took to their social media handles and paid tribute to the actor.

Jackie Shroff

Always in my heart Chintuji #RIP 🙏 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) April 30, 2020

Disha Patani

What has happened is truly devastating. But Rishi Kapoor sir will always live through the legacy of his films and the timeless memories he created. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) April 30, 2020

Esha Deol

Soha Ali Khan

To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die - Thomas Campbell pic.twitter.com/EypRDqAqQq — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 30, 2020

After the tragic loss of the actor, his family has issued a statement confirming his death. The statement reads as follows:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

