Bobby Deol Digs Out Old B&W Pic On 'papa' Dharmendra's Birthday, Pens Sweet Note

As actor Dharmendra turned a year older on December 8, son Bobby Deol penned a sweet note for him. Bobby took a trip down memory lane and posted a black-and-white childhood photograph with his father on Instagram. In the pic, Dharmendra could be seen planting a kiss on his son's face.

Sharing the throwback picture, Bobby wrote, "Love you, Papa. Happy Birthday." As soon as the Aashram actor's post was up on the internet, fans of the Dharam Veer actor rushed to drop birthday wishes for him. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday Living Legend," whereas another fan penned, "Wish you good health, happiness and all your wishes to come true." Vatsal Sheth, Darshan Kumaar, Tushar Pandey, Ankur Bhatia, and many other popular faces from the industry wished Dharmendra on his special day.

Bobby wishes his 'papa' on his birthday

Dharmendra has worked in a slew of movies in his illustrious career. His notable work is in films like Sholay, Soorat Aur Seerat, Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Baharain Phir Bhi Aayengi, Ankhen, Phool Aur Patthar, Baharon Ki Manzil among others. The 85-year-old star received many awards in his career and his movie- Sholay became one of the highest-grossing films and still remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Sholay often airs on TV even today. Last seen in the movie, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Dharmendra is now gearing up for Apne 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. Recently, he unveiled the title poster of the movie and fans showered the same with praises.

Bobby Deol was last seen in the web series, Aashram 2, directed by Prakash Jha and in the Netflix film, Class of '83. His web show garnered positive reviews from fans. Apart from this, he will also be seen in an upcoming movie, Love Hostel, alongside Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey. Bobby described Love Hostel as the "volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary." The makers of the movie unveiled the title poster earlier.

