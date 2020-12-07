Dharmendra's Birthday: Remember When He Walked Miles To Watch Suraiya's Film 'Dillagi'?

Actor Dharmendra turned a year older on December 8. While he is known for his stellar performances over the years, the Dharam Veer star was also known to be a huge fan of some actors during the 1940s. On his special day, here's a quick peek into a trivia about the actor and his huge admiration towards Suraiya and her film, Dillagi.

Dharmendra walked miles to watch Dillagi

As per a report by bobbytalkscinema.com, Dharmendra walked miles to watch the movie, Dillagi, which starred Suraiya, Amir Banu and Shyam in lead roles. Not only this, his craze for the film was such that he went on to watch the movie more than 30 times. Dharmendra was a die-hard fan of Suraiya and Dilip Kumar.

The same report added that three decades later, Basu Chatterjee offered Dharmendra a film with the same title, alongside Hema Malini. Dillagi released in 1978. Produced by Bikram Singh Dehal and Ajit Deol, the film chronicles the tale of a school teacher, Swarnkamal(Dharmendra), who falls in love with his colleague Phoolrenu (Hema). The film garnered much-love from the audience. The songs from the movie titled Baadal To Aaye, Main Kaun Sa Geet, were all well-received by fans. While Yogesh Gaud penned the lyrics of all songs, the music was composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Also Read | Meezaan Jaffrey Wishes Rumoured GF Navya Naveli Nanda On Her Birthday With A Special Pic

Also Read | 'My Kitty Loves Her Hat': Tweet On Reviews About Cat Hats Sparks Hilarious Thread

On Dharmendra's birthday, a look at his movies

Dharmendra has worked in a slew of movies in his illustrious career. His notable work is in films like Sholay, Soorat Aur Seerat, Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Ankhen, Phool Aur Patthar, Baharon Ki Manzil among others. His movies- Sholay and Phool Aur Patthar, reportedly became the highest-grossing films and they remain fresh in the hearts of fans even today. The 85-year-old star, who was last seen in the movie, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, is now gearing up for the sequel of his 2007 film, Apne titled Apne 2.

On November 30, he took to Twitter and dropped the title poster of Apne 2. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Mere apnon! jab tak malik ka mehr-o-karam bana rahega tab tak hum sath sath chalte rahenge.... All three generations of Deol’s are coming back with.#Apne2, in cinemas on Diwali 2021." The movie also stars Karan Deol, who was last seen in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Leaves For Hyderabad To Shoot SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

Mere apnon! jab tak malik ka mehr-o-karam 🙏 bana rahega tab tak hum sath sath chalte rahenge.... All three generations of Deol’s are coming back with.#Apne2, in cinemas on Diwali 2021🙏

⁦@iamsunnydeol⁩ ⁦@thedeol⁩ #KaranDeol ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/VeELQ2O8X7 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 30, 2020

Also Read | When Kangana Ranaut Emptied Her Bank Balance On 1 Moschino Dress: 'I Couldn't Believe'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.