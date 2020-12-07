Dharmendra's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'Sholay' Actor

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, legendary actor Dharmendra rings in his 85th birthday today, i.e. December 8, 2020. The Padma Bhushan awardee enjoys an illustrious career of an astonishing six decades in the Hindi film industry. Dharmendra, who kickstarted his career in Bollywood back in 1960, continues to entertain the audience and enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and otherwise till date.

Thus, on Dharmendra's birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the fans of the veteran actor out there to test their knowledge about everything including Dharmendra's movies to Dharmendra's trivia and Dharmendra's family.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Dharmendra's quiz

1) Although he is popularly known as Dharmendra, what's the real name of the legendary actor?

Dharamdeep Singh Deol

Dharam Singh Deol

Devpreet Singh Deol

Dhanjot Singh Deol

2) In which district of the Punjab state was Dharmendra born?

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Barnala

Gurdaspur

3) In 1960, Dharmendra kickstarted his career as an actor in the Hindi film industry with which film?

Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere

Shola Aur Shabnam

Boy Friend

Soorat Aur Seerat

4) How old was Dharmendra when he marked his debut in Bollywood?

22

23

24

25

5) Dharmendra was awarded India's third highest civilian honour 'Padma Bhushan' by the government of India in which year?

2010

2011

2012

2013

6) How many children does Dharmendra have with his first wife Parkash Kaur, whom he married at the age of 19?

Two

Three

Four

Five

7) Dharmendra tied the knot with ladylove and 'Sholay' co-actor Hema Malini in which year?

1980

1981

1982

1983

8) How many child/children does Dharmendra have with second wife Hema Malini?

None

One

Two

Three

9) Dharmendra was last seen on the big screen in which Bollywood film?

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

Jora 10 Numbaria

Second Hand Husband

Double Di Trouble

10) As a member of the 15th Lok Sabha of India, Dharmendra represented which constituency in Rajasthan from BJP?

Ganganagar

Churu

Bikaner

Jhunjhunu

Dharmendra's birthday quiz answers:

Dharam Singh Deol Ludhiana Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere 25 2012 Four 1980 Two Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se Bikaner

