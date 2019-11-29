Esha Gupta Oozes Glamour In These On-point Red Carpet Appearances

Esha Gupta won the Miss India International title in 2007, and ever since then, she has been a social sensation. She won a couple of pageants and fashion shows before she stepped into the Bollywood industry. She made her acting debut with the crime thriller Jannat 2, which saw a decent box office collection. She was last seen in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, which again faired decently with the critics. The actor's Instagram feed is a paradise for fans who love modelling and fashion. She has left no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Here are her best red carpet appearances that redefine elegance.

Esha Gupta's on-point red carpet appearances

Recently, Esha Gupta wore a black body-fit gown as she graced an event in Sri Lanka. Her one-shouldered gown had a frill on the other side. Towards the tapering end, her gown had a fish cut fall. Her hair looked all bouncy and wavy. She opted for steel grey eye makeup which added more glam to her look. Overall, the Jannat 2 actor looked perfect.

Esha Gupta sported a heavy worked red lehenga for the India Run Away Week fashion show. Her red lehenga was all about intricate work and mirrors. She donned a closed neck ornament and similarly patterned danglers. With a pair of high heels, Esha looked the tallest amongst everyone in the picture.

The actor sported a metallic silver gown that had a slit on one side at the Lakme Fashion week. The tail of her gown had darker shaded fur. Her long straightened ponytail made her look sharp. With minimal nude makeup, the actor's outfit looked stunning.

Once again Esha Gupta sported an all-black shimmery gown for the Splash event in Oman. Her outfit was all about its shine and dazzling hues. Her long sleeves tapered till the end of the gown. With a high neat bun and nude makeup, Esha Gupta rocked the attire flawlessly.

