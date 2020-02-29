Esha Gupta's Monokini Pictures Where She Flaunted Her Toned Body; Check Them Out

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta made her debut in the movie Jannat 2. Since then she has come a long way. Esha Gupta is one of the actors who is known to give major fashion goals. She is also an active social media user, who frequently floods her feed with captivating pictures of herself.

Her scintillating and sizzling pictures have time and again set the internet on fire. She also often shares her pictures donning a monokini. Esha Gupta has shared a few sizzling monokini-clad pictures that made fans go gaga over her perfect chiselled body. Be it a quirky one or a plain monokini, Esha has slayed them all. Here are the best monokini looks of Esha Gupta to take fashion cues from for your next beach vacation.

Black monokini

The actor has flaunted her gorgeous skin in black monokinis several times. Have a look at them here:

Quirky monokini

Esha Gupta did not fail to add creative twists to her monokini looks too. Here is the compilation of quirky monokinis donned by Esha Gupta:

Few other monokini looks of the Jannat 2 actor

