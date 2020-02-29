The Debate
Esha Gupta's Monokini Pictures Where She Flaunted Her Toned Body; Check Them Out

Bollywood News

Esha Gupta has shared a few sizzling monokini-clad pictures that have made fans go gaga over her perfect bikini body. Here is a compilation of a few of them.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
esha gupta

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta made her debut in the movie Jannat 2. Since then she has come a long way. Esha Gupta is one of the actors who is known to give major fashion goals. She is also an active social media user, who frequently floods her feed with captivating pictures of herself.

Her scintillating and sizzling pictures have time and again set the internet on fire. She also often shares her pictures donning a monokini. Esha Gupta has shared a few sizzling monokini-clad pictures that made fans go gaga over her perfect chiselled body. Be it a quirky one or a plain monokini, Esha has slayed them all. Here are the best monokini looks of Esha Gupta to take fashion cues from for your next beach vacation.

Black monokini

The actor has flaunted her gorgeous skin in black monokinis several times. Have a look at them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

ALSO READ| From Neha Sharma To Esha Gupta, These B'Town Actors Styled The White Shirt Look Perfectly

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

ALSO READ| Esha Gupta's Stunning Black Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Quirky monokini

Esha Gupta did not fail to add creative twists to her monokini looks too. Here is the compilation of quirky monokinis donned by Esha Gupta: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

ALSO READ| Disha Patani And Esha Gupta In Beachwear - Who Looks Better?

Few other monokini looks of the Jannat 2 actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

ALSO READ| Esha Gupta Gives 'boss-lady' Vibes In These Glamorous Pantsuit Looks

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
