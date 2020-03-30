Esha Gupta Posts A Selfie With Faux Freckles; Fans Call Her 'Desi Kendall Jenner'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of people have turned to social media to spend their time watching videos and pictures of their favourite actors. While that holds true, Bollywood celebrities are also making sure that they keep their fans entertained and inspired enough to help them get through these tough times. Similarly, actor Esha Gupta who has a huge fan following on her Instagram handle has been actively posting content for her fans.

Esha Gupta posted a selfie with faux freckles

The actor recently posted a selfie of herself over whic her fans have been going gaga. In the picture, the actor has used faux freckles and posted the gorgeous picture on her handle. Check out the picture below.

Fans reaction

As soon as the picture went up, it started garnering appreciation from her fans on social media. They started telling the actor that she was looking very similar to the American model, Kendall Jenner. Some even told her that she was looking better than Kendall Jenner. All in all, the picture has been gaining appreciation from all nooks and corners. Check out the fan comments below.

Kendall Jenner's photos where she is flaunting her freckles

Here are a few posts from Kendal Jenner’s Instagram handle where she can be seen flaunting her freckles. Check out the pictures for yourself and decide for yourself.

