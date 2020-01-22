The Debate
Esha Gupta's Stunning Black Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Esha Gupta has made quite some noise with her Instagram photos lately. Take a look at her best black outfits to take some fashion inspiration this party season

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is a popular Indian film actor, model and the winner of the Miss India International 2007. Some of her most prominent films include Jannat 2, Humshakals, Raaz 3D, Chakravyuh, Rustom, Baadshaho and Total Dhamaal. Gupta is extremely active on social media and keeps her fans updated at all times. Her fans especially look forward for her fashion outings. Listed below are some of Esha Gupta's photos where she appears in stunning black outfits. All these photos are from Esha Gupta's Instagram account. Check out:

READ:Esha Gupta Gives 'boss-lady' Vibes In These Glamorous Pantsuit Looks

Esha Gupta's Instagram: Stunning black outfits

READ:Esha Gupta Talks About Feminism, Family And Fame, Read Everything Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

READ:Esha Gupta Takes On The Issue Of Safety For Women Through Her Posts, Read Here

 

 

