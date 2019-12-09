Esha Gupta Takes On The Issue Of Safety For Women Through Her Posts, Read Here

Esha Gupta made her debut in 2012 in Kunal Deshmukh’s Jannat 2. Since then, she has been a part of various hit films like Raaz 3D, Rustom, Commando 2, etc. Apart from her impressive acting record, Esha Gupta is also known to share her views on matters of social relevance.

Esha Gupta’s new post against rape culture:

Esha Gupta recently took to social media to share her views on feminism. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a t-shirt with the word ‘feminist’ written across it. In the second and third pictures, she has put up images of the various definitions of the same word.

Esha Gupta has also captioned the post as, “What do we need right now?- a society where we are not blamed for our clothes..we do not invite..it isn’t a 3 year old child or a 90year old woman’s fault... the only reason for Rape is the Rapist.. We want a society where women stand with women, men stand with women, for crime against women. #equalityandsafetyforall #endrapeculture”.

Check out Esha Gupta’s post here:

Esha Gupta’s reaction comes in just days after the news of a man being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a twenty-three-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The accused was caught by the villagers and handed over to the police.

Recently, the nation was taken by a storm with the news of the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor from Hyderabad. The doctor was reportedly raped and burnt alive by the four accused. After the arrest, the four tried to escape during investigations and were shot in an encounter by the policemen while they tried to do so. The entire nation has been rebelling against the rising number of assault cases against women in India. Many celebrities took to their official social media handles to share their views about the same.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. She was also seen in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered. Esha Gupta will reportedly be next seen in the third instalment of Hera Pheri and Mehul Atha’s next romantic comedy.

