Esha Gupta Had Sent House Help On Leave Before Lockdown, Says 'relieved She’s With Family'

Esha Gupta is currently at her home during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor is doing all the household chores by herself as she has sent her house help on leave. In a recent media interaction, Esha Gupta talked about how she is feeling relieved to have sent her house help home. She also mentioned that it is not a big deal to clean your own house

Esha Gupta was involved in an interview with a leading daily. During her interaction, Esha Gupta was asked about how she is managing to do domestic chores without help. Esha Gupta said that she had sent her house help on left before the lockdown was imposed in India as she was expected to go to London for a shoot. She said she was relieved that her house help was with her family, and the lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise because her house help reached home safe and sound before lockdown.

The actor mentioned that the only disadvantage of not having her house help is that her shoulder hurts a lot due to an injury she suffered in February.

A lot of celebrities are sharing pictures and videos of cleaning their house and doing domestic chores. Addressing that, Esha Gupta said that a lot of people told her that she should show that she is cleaning her house. Everyone else is doing the same thing and that is why she does not feel like showing it to everyone. She mentioned that it is her house and cleaning it herself is not a big deal for her.

Esha Gupta's photos

Esha Gupta revealed in the interaction that she has an OCD and because of that, her house is sparkling clean now. About COVID-19, she said it has not affected her that much because she did not like shaking hands with people even before the whole pandemic situation. The Total Dhamaal actor added that people thought she was rude to not shake hands but it was because of germs.

Esha Gupta is one of the few celebrities to have a release in the Coronavirus lockdown. The Bollywood actor made her debut on the digital platform Zee5 with the second season of RejctX. She is playing the role of a glamorous but no-nonsense cop. The series is being received well by the audience.

