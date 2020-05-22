Esha Gupta Recalls Being Called 'Gareebon Ki Angelina Jolie'; Says 'I Was Annoyed'

In a recent interview with a leading news daily, Esha Gupta recalled the time when she was compared to Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie post her debut in Bollywood. Adding to the same, Esha Gupta mentioned that she still gets comments like that, however, the constant trolling and bickering has stopped. Esha Gupta revealed that, in the past, she often got annoyed, as people would refer her to as ‘Gareebon ki Angelina Jolie’.

Speaking about the way she coped up with the harsh comments, Esha Gupta remarked that there will always be a small section of people who are unhappy with whatever one does. Adding to the same, Esha Gupta mentioned that she stopped caring after a certain point. The actor also called Angelina Jolie one of the most talented actors from the industry.

What's next for Esha?

Esha Gupta recently forayed into the digital space with the much-acclaimed web show, RejectX. Starring Esha, Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor and Ahmed Masi Wali, in the leading roles, RejectX follows the story of a group of students, studying at an elite school deal with millennial issues like Gender fluidity, Body shaming, Personality disorder, and Porn Addiction, and their rap band. The web-series is now streaming on Zee Premium. If the reports are to be believed, actor Esha Gupta completed the filming of her next, Desi Magic before the Coronavirus outbreak. Helmed by Mehul Atham, the film also stars Ameesha Patel and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. Take a look:

