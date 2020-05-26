Esha Gupta Opens Up On Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Says She Does Not Know The Film's Status Anymore

In an interview with a leading portal, Esha Gupta shared that she was supposed to work on a film but it was put on hold due to the Coronavirus. When the portal enquired if the film was Hera Pheri 3, the actor denied that and revealed that she is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 anymore. The project has been in talks for the longest time and has been facing a lot of delays and has once again been put on hold due to the lockdown.

Esha Gupta opens up on not being a part of Hera Pheri 3

Further opening up about initially being a part of Hera Pheri 3, Esha Gupta said that it might still be happening. She revealed that she was no longer a part of it after the sad demise of Neeraj Vohra, who wrote the first film and directed the second one. She added that she does not know the current status of the film.

The actor said that she would be the wrong person to ask about any details of the film. Gupta further revealed that she was supposed to leave for the shoot of Tipsy prior to the lockdown. The film will be directed by Deepak Tijori and also stars Anurag Arora and Alankrita Sahai.

In a recent interview with a news daily, actor Suneil Shetty stated that the film is currently on hold. He clarified that they still want to make the film but need to iron out some big difference before that. Filmmakers Indra Kumar also confirmed in an earlier interview that the popular trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal will be reuniting for the film. He also said that the third part will be bigger and better and will involve heavy VFX and will go on the floors towards the end of the year.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was recently seen in the second season of RejctX. The show also stars Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, and Masi Valli. Sumeet Vyas plays the headmaster of the school and Esha Gupta plays the character of Officer Rene who is assigned to investigate the murder case of a student.

Directed by Goldie Behl, the show revolves around a group of teenagers who go to an elite school and have their own rap band. It tries to tackle issues like gender fluidity, body shaming, personality disorder, and adult film addiction. It is available for streaming on Zee5.

