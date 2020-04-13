Esha Gupta's Gorgeous Traditional Outfit For Baisakhi 2020 Stuns Her Fans

Esha Gupta often treats her fans to gorgeous photos of herself on her official social media page. Even during the lockdown, Esha Gupta still keeps her online followers updated with photos and videos. Recently, on Baisakhi 2020, Esha Gupta donned an extravagant sari and shared a photo of herself with her fans.

Esha Gupta shares a gorgeous sari photo on Baisakhi 2020

Also Read | Esha Gupta's flexibility in yoga photos makes Ali Fazal's 'muscles ache'

Above is the post that Esha Gupta shared on his official Instagram page. In the picture, Esha Gupta donned a gorgeous pink sari with white stripes. She also wore a pair of long white earrings and put on several silver bangles. In the caption for the image, Esha Gupta wished her fans for Baisakhi 2020.

Also Read | Esha Gupta's love for fitness is evident in these posts, check them out

Esha Gupta's photo truly stunned her fans. Many of her fans took to the comments section and called her a traditional beauty. Check out what Esha Gupta's fans had to say about her gorgeous traditional outfit.

[Image from Esha Gupta's Instagram]

Esha Gupta has also shared several photos of her workout routine during the pandemic. Moreover, she has also tried to motivate her fans to stay fit during the lockdown. Here are some of Esha Gupta latest workout pics.

Also Read | Esha Gupta posts a selfie with faux freckles; fans call her 'Desi Kendall Jenner'

On the work front, Esha Gupta is set to feature in Hera Pheri 3. The film was originally supposed to release in 2020, but it was pushed back to 2021 due to production issues. Moreover, the coronavirus lockdown has caused a total shutdown of all film productions.

Also Read | Esha Gupta shares an insight of what keeps her occupied amidst the COVID-19 lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.