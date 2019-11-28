Esha Gupta Birthday: These Stunning Pictures Of The Actor Will Have Her Fans Swooning

The bombshell of Bollywood, Esha Gupta is celebrating her 34th birthday today, i.e. on November 28. The diva has won a couple of pageants and fashion shows before she kickstarted her journey in Bollywood. She debuted in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's Jannat 2 alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Esha is very active on her social media handles, especially on Instagram. She was last seen in the movie, One Day: Justice Delivered in which she played the role of a Haryanvi cop. The Raaz 3 actor frequently manages to make heads turn with her hot photographs. Her fans go gaga about her chiselled body and exquisite fashion choices.

Her captivating extravagant looks have led to her acquiring a huge fan-base on social media as well. Currently, Esha has over 4 million followers on Instagram. She also seems to have a knack of updating her fans with her day-to-day schedule including shoots to workout sessions and also very often bonds with her fans in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Here are some of the extravagantly hot looks of Esha Gupta:

