Evelyn Sharma Shares Beach Photos, Says She Misses The Outdoors Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood actor Evelyn Sharma revealed in an Instagram post that she misses being outdoor. While sharing a series of pictures of herself on the beach, Evelyn Sharma explained the importance of vitamin D. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor even added that vitamin D is important for the body to increase immune system. In the pictures shared by the actor, she can be seen lounging on a beach in a beautiful light coloured sundress. Check out the series of pictures shared by Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram.

Evelyn Sharma’s photos

Evelyn Sharma speaks about the importance of soaking up vitamin D. She goes on to say that even if it isn’t possible to go to the beach because of the coronavirus outbreak globally, she asks her fans to open a window. Evelyn Sharma goes on to say that vitamin D is not only good for the immune system but also good for blood pressure and for elevating the mood.

In the picture shared by the actor stated that she is an introvert. She went on to say that she is okay staying on her own for some time. However, she has started missing being outdoor. Evelyn Sharma looked breath-taking as she sported a no-makeup look and had her hair ties up in a half-up-half-down hairdo.

Evelyn Sharma smiles brightly at the camera in another picture. She asks her fans if they feel like their freedom is compromised as they are asked to quarantine themselves. She also asks her fans if staying home is making them feel like they are doing some sort of community service. Netizens complimented Evelyn Sharma on her bright smile. Many of her fans claim that she looked glorious and that she had a glamorous shine to her no-makeup look as well.

