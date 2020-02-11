Every Time John Abraham Wore A 'uniform' In A Film And Delivered Excellence

John Abraham’s films never fail to deliver action and drama and sail as a success at the Box Office. He has reigned over the nuances of stunts, action sequences and also uniform acts. John Abraham has been a part of many cop and spy dramas and he just gets better by the day. We take a look at some of his hit films in which he was donning a uniform to save the day.

Madras Café

According to many reports, the film Madras Café is one of John’s best works. His role as Indian Army special officer, Vikram Singh, was inspired by real events. His character had to conduct operations at several distressed areas in Sri Lanka, specifically in Jaffna. The film was a Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Batla House

This was another Johan Abraham movie inspired by the real events in 2008. The storyline revolves around the Batla House encounter in Delhi. John Abraham was once again seen donning the uniform as he was essaying the role of a senior cop, DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, in the film. The Nikhil Advani film will take you through the real sequences of events at the location.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

John Abraham’s real story deliverables is definitely a long list. However, the best out of the bunch, according to many fans is Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. The movie revolves around the real story of the first nuclear test conducted by India at Pokhran, Rajasthan. John Abraham is essaying the role of an officer once again. The film received many critical acclaims.

Force Franchise

John Abraham has played the role of an officer in all the Force franchise films. He played the role of ACP Yashvardhan Singh in both the Force films. The film saw John in interesting fight and actions scenes which were loved by many fans.

Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)

John Abraham is not specifically seen in a uniform in this film, but undercover, for the nation. In the film, he is a master of disguise to gain insights into possible threats to the security of the country. The film was well-received by the audiences.

