Ever-soothing John Abraham Romantic Songs That Are Too Melodious To Forget

Bollywood actor John Abraham has worked in several critically acclaimed films. His acting skills and action-packed performances have stolen many hearts. With a long career in Hindi cinema, John has been a part of various films which have gained him a massive fan following. Here are some of the many romantic songs featuring the Force star that are ever-soothing to the ears.

John Abraham songs to put you in a romantic mood:

1. Chahoon Bhi Toh - Force (2011)

Chahoon Bhi Toh is a melodious romantic number from the film Force, which released in 2011. The song was sung by Karthik and Bombay Jashree while the music credit goes to Harris Jayayraj. The beautiful lyrics of Chahoon Bhi Toh were penned down by Javed Akhtar. The song features Genelia D'sSouza and John Abraham sharing cute moments.

2. Jadu Hai Nasha Hai - Jism (2003)

Jadu Hai Nasha Hai was a song from the 2003 film, Jism. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The music department was helmed by popular south music director M M Kreem. The lyrics of this song were written by Neelesh Misra. The song features Bipasha Basu and John Abraham falling in love and sharing intimate moments.

3. Jhak Maar Ke - Desi Boyz (2012)

Jhak Maar Ke was a song from the 2012 film Desi Boyz. The song was sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Harshdeep Kaur while the music of the song is under the label of T-series. The music was given by Pritam and the lyrics of this song were written by Irshad Kamil. The song features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone dancing to the melodious music. The song is based on an apology of a lover.

