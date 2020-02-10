John Abraham And Anil Kapoor To Soon Reunite For Jungle Adventure Movie

According to the recent announcements, John Abraham is going to be seen in four movies this year; Phillum City, Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. All of these movies are serious dramas that are going to portray John's impeccable acting more elegantly. Apart from these movies, Abraham is going to be seen working with Anil Kapoor again in a comedy film. Here is everything about it-

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor to work together again?

John Abraham and Anil Kapoor have worked in many films together. With so many movies in the list, the duo has become audience's favourites. Recently, the stars have signed a comedy movie named Welcome To The Jungle. The movie is said to be based on a quest of four people going on a Jungle safari.

Also Read | Who is Sayyeshaa Saigal, the girl debuting alongside John Abraham in '1911'?

As the announcement of the film was recently made public, not much information is available on the adventure drama. However, according to the IMDb reports, the adventure comedy is reportedly going to have one veteran traveller, a boxer and two models going on a venture trip to the jungle. After the hilarious chemistry shared by John Abraham and Anil Kapoor in Pagalpanti, fans are excited to see them come together yet again.

Also Read | John Abraham's luxe sea-facing home is all the house goals you need today

Talking about Anil Kapoor, Mr Jhakkaas is doing wonders on the silver screen with his action romance movie, Malang. The movie also includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The movie was released on February 7 worldwide. Anil Kapoor's badass acting as a killer cop has become an attraction for numerous fans.

Also Read | 'Malang' review: Aditya-Disha impress but Anil Kapoor steals the show, say fans

On the other hand, John is back with his gangster avatar in his upcoming crime drama, Mumbai Saga. Sanjay Gupta shared the dapper avatar of this reel life gangsta who is seen dressed in an all-black outfit. The still shows John Abraham looking stylish and dreamy all at once, grabbing eyeballs in the fitted shirt.

Also Read | John Abraham's upcoming action films you must check out in 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.