Kartik Aaryan’s Pictures In Bow & Suit That Made Fans Go ‘aww’

Kartik Aaryan is incessantly enjoying the limelight in Bollywood as his movies are doing great with the audience. Only recently, Kartik won the Best Actor in a comic role at Zee Cine Awards 2020. Not only Kartik Aaryan's presence at Award functions wins hearts but his impressive style statements also create headlines. If you sneak into Kartik Aaryan's Instagram, you will see that the Dostana 2 actor keeps it constant with a tuxedo and a bow for award functions. Here's a look at times when Kartik Aaryan's photos in the suit left fans swooning.

Kartik Aaryan's pictures in a suit and bow left fans smitten

Just like this year, in 2019 too, Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor in a comic role at an awards night. He kept it simple and classic with a tuxedo and a bow. Fans in huge numbers gushed to congratulations him for his big win.

For the Star Screen Awards night, Kartik Aaryan once again pulled off the darkest blue coloured tuxedo and teamed his outfit with a grey cute bow. With shiny polished shoes, he looked perfect. While one fan commented 'Adorable', another called him 'Dream boy'.

Kartik Aaryan's signature style for Awards night functions just got proven. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor sported the same tuxedo for Zee Cine Awards in 2017. With loafers and a bow, he defined class.

Kartik Aaryan sported the same for IIFA Awards 2018 too. Kartik Aaryan's photos in the black suit have been doing super well with fans. His photograph received heaps of praises from many.

