Kartik Aaryan's Songs That Hit The Right Chord; 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', 'Dilbara' & More

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the non-stop anthem of achievement as his movies are doing great with the audience. His recent releases Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, Kartik Aaryan's songs from his movies also receive love from fans. Here's a look at Kartik Aaryan's songs that strike the right chord.

Kartik Aaryan's songs that strike an emotional chord

Mehrama

Mehrama is an emotional song from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's recent film Love Aaj Kal. It is voiced by Antara Mitra and Darshan Raval. And the music of the song is composed by Pritam. Kartik reminiscences all his moments with Sara and feels lonely.

Tera Yaar Hu Main

Tera Yaar Hu Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is unarguably Kartik Aaryan's most emotional song. As per reports, the actor rose to fame after his performance in the movie. This famous number is sung by Arijit Singh that shows a person's true feelings on his best friend's big day.

Dilbara

Kartik Aaryan's song Dilbara from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh has hit the milestone. It is sung by Parampara Thakur and Sachet Tandon. Dilbara song has hooked many with its mesmerising beats and beautiful lyrics.

Rahogi Meri

Voiced by Pritam and Arijit Singh, Rahogi Meri is another song from the movie Love Aaj Kal that traces Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's blooming love. The song is all about cherishing the moments with the ones you love as you don't know where destiny takes you. This emotional melody has hit 16M views online.

Yeh Dooriyan

The new version of Yeh Dooriyan sung by Mohit Chauhan and Pritam from the film Love Aaj Kal is nothing but soothing. The song depicts the tale of how two people are madly in love with each other, and cannot do with each other. The distance between them due to unavoidable situations and circumstances leaves their hearts shattered.

