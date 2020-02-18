Kartik Aaryan Rehearses Lines With 'fav Co-star'; It's Not Sara Ali Khan Or Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan has had quite a beginning of the new year with his hands full of promotions for his latest film Love Aaj Kal that released in theatres on February 14. With the Imtiaz Ali directorial already on the silver screens, the actor is now reportedly looking forward to his next project this year. With some big-budget films in his kitty, the actor has his plate full for the current year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan posted a rather quirky picture of himself on his social media accounts in the middle of what seemed like an interesting script reading session. Through the caption, he described that he had been rehearsing lines with his "fav co-star" and it isn't his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani or his past co-stars Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan can be seen wearing a yellow hoodie and posing with this cat-eyed beauty while rehearsing his lines.

Take a look:

Rehearsing lines with my fav costar 😻 pic.twitter.com/aIaYjIUsCb — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 18, 2020

The picture of Kartik Aaryan with the furry little 'co-star' is beyond adorable and not at all what one would expect to be Kartik's favourite. The actor has shared a great camaraderie on and off-screen with all his co-stars until now. His last film Love Aaj Kal had been one of the highly anticipated films for the chemistry shared by the actor and his co-star Sara Ali Khan.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

