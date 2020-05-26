When Vicky Kaushal Posted Photos With Fans On His Instagram Handle; See Posts

Vicky Kaushal is known for his impressive acting in many memorable movies. The actor made his acting debut with the film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in the year 2012. The movie Masaan was his first leading role which earned him the IIFA and Screen Awards for Best Male Debut. The actors gained more fame after starring in movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Sanju, to name a few. His commercially successful film Uri: The Surgical Strike won him National Film Award for Best Actor. Over the years, the actor has been enjoying a huge fan base. He is often seen sharing his pictures with fans and thanking them for giving him immense love and appreciation. Take a look at times when Vicky Kaushal posted pictures with his fans on Instagram.

Adorable pictures of Vicky Kaushal with his fans

Vicky Kaushal shared this adorable picture of him with his fans waiting for his arrival. The picture shows extreme happiness and excitement on the faces of fans as the actor arrives to meet them. The actor captioned the picture by thanking all his fans for loving him.

Vicky shared this video clip which was from his visit to Hyderabad NIFT for the promotions of his film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor is seen having funny moments with the students. Later, it seems like he also took a video or went live on Instagram along with his amazing fans.

In another post, Vicky Kaushal is seen shaking hands with his fans. The picture is a monochrome shot with one of his bodyguards and an auditorium filled with his fans. The actor captioned this picture in Hindi with an amazing line.

On the work front

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Takht. For this film, he will be sharing screen space with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar. This action-drama film is slated to release in the year 2021. Apart from this, he will be also seen in the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The actor has already shared his first look and fans are eagerly waiting for the film.

