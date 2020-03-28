This Is How Vicky Kaushal Expressed His Desire To Work With Arjun Kapoor On Social Media

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is contemplating on sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor. The Raazi actor considers the Panipat actor his friend and thinks that working in a film together will thicken their bond. Both the actors got into a fun banter on Instagram after Arjun Kapoor's fan asked him about his plans on working with Kaushal.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's "Good Quarantine Boys" Post Leaves Netizens Chuckling For THIS Reason

Also Read | Why Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Account Is A Must-follow

Vicky Kaushal shares his thoughts about working with Arjun Kapoor

After the Prime Minister of India imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, a lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles, especially Instagram for interacting with their fans.

Recently, the Ki & Ka actor joined the bandwagon as well. He answered a bunch of questions from his fans on Instagram, including his favourite city, favourite car, favourite colour and many more.

However, one of his fans asked him about his plans on working with the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor Vicky Kaushal. Therefore, Kapoor tagged Kaushal in his Instagram story and captioned it writing, "Bolo Vicky beta kya khyal hai???".

Soon after he posted the Instagram story, Vicky Kaushal reposted his story and replied to his question by saying, "Khyal durust hai! Do dost ek Film mein kaam karengey isse pyaar badhta hai"

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Reveals Whether He Would Like To Collaborate With Katrina Kaif

On the career front, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in a period drama titled Takht. Kaushal will star alongside Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar in this action-drama which is slated to release in 2021.

Meanwhile, the release date of the Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor's Best Close-up Pictures That His Fans Should Not Miss

(Image credit: Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.