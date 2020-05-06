Vicky Kaushal: Times When 'Uri' Actor Promoted His Films Fiercely On Social Media

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen scaring the audiences with his horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is amongst the busiest actors in Bollywood currently. Post the mountainous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal became an overnight superstar. Not only has he won the National Award for his performance for Uri, but also managed to sign numerous Bollywood projects.

Some upcoming Vicky Kaushal's movies are Sardar Udham Singh, Takht , and Sam Manekshaw. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal recently made headlines for being approached for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming thriller drama. The Sanju actor truly has his plate full in 2020. The dapper actor not only give stellar performances in his movies but also make it a point to promote them fiercely on social media and other platforms. Take a look-

Movies Vicky Kaushal promoted on his Social Media

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Vicky K left no stone unturned in promoting his latest release Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship on his social media handles. Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is full of his Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stills. He not only shared the movie's poster on his Insta but also the trailer. In fact, post its release, when Bhoot released on an OTT platform, even then Vicky promoted his horror flick.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike turned out to be a milestone in his acting career. The actor persistently promoted the action drama on his Instagram and other social media accounts. He promoted Uri: The Surgical Strike prior to its release, during its release and post his release. Vicky Kaushal played an Army chief in the film, who successfully accomplishes a dangerous cross-border mission. He not only spent some time with real army officers, but also gained a lot of weight to look his part. Checkout some unmissable Vicky Kaushal's Instagram posts.

Manmarziyaan

In Anurag Kashyap's Vicky Kaushal played a carefree DJ, who is not only irresponsible but also ignorant about his love affair. From wearing an uber-colour hairstyle to donning several tattoos, Kaushal did everything in his capacity to do justice to his character. He wore some weird quirky attires, and drive a swanky car in the film. The dashing actor promoted his film on his Insta by posting new pictures of his new-seen-before every now and then, to add anticipation amongst the audience for his role.

