Vicky Kaushal's Best Collaborations With Ace Director Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is one of those actors in the industry who have made a great name for themselves in a very short period. Vicky Kaushal has some big hits to his name like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, and Raazi among many others. However, a lot of people might not know but Vicky Kaushal has collaborated with director Anurag Kashyap for most of his projects. Here's a list of Vicky Kaushal best films with Anurag Kashyap:

Vicky Kaushal's best collaborations with director Anurag Kashyap

Raman Raghav 2.0

Raman Raghav 2.0 was directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. This Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is a neo-noir psychological thriller film. According to the reports, Vicky Kaushal was critically acclaimed for his amazing performance as ACP Raghavan Singh Naidu in the movie. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist opposite Vicky Kaushal was also hailed by the critics. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.4 making it one of the highest-rated movies of Vicky Kaushal's career.

Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal had also joined hands with Anurag Kashyap for the film Manmarziyaan. The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a brave girl who finds herself trapped in a complex love triangle amid social and family pressures. Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaa is a romantic drama which was written by Kanika Dhillon. As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are the lead cast initially chosen for the film, but they later dropped out of the project.

Bombay Velvet

The film Bombay Velvet features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles. Surprisingly, Vicky Kaushal was also featured in the movie which was directed by Anurag Kashyap. He has portrayed the supporting role of Basil, who was Vishwas Kulkarni's junior, played by Kay Kay Menon’s. Anurag Kashyap also wrote the script of Bombay Velvet. While the story of the film revolves around a man who struggles to become a big shot, it did not do well at the box office and according to IMDB, the film ratted 5.6.

