Exclusive: Director Subhash Ghai Talks About OTT Vs Theatres, Calls Theatres 'holy Place'

Subhash Ghai is a veteran Hindi film director, producer, and screenwriter, most popularly known for classics like Karz, Ram Lakhan, and Taal. The popular director-producer recently spoke about his views on films releasing directly on OTT platforms instead of theatres. Read on to know more about his interview and calling cinema halls 'a holy pace'.

Subhash Ghai expresses his views on OTT vs Theatres

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, veteran director Subhash Ghai opened up about his thoughts on films releasing directly on OTT, rather than in theatres. He stated that he feels each platform plays a crucial role in the media & entertainment landscape.

Ghai added, "With the theatres being shut due to the ongoing lockdown, OTT came to rescue for every film & media lover. With new movies and content being released on various OTT platforms, it has opened a wide array of options for the audience to choose from."

Subhash Ghai went on to say that he would like to cite an example to differentiate between both the platforms. He further stated, "What is the difference between watching a holy place and being at a holy place in person? It’s that for the former you watch from a distance, while in the latter case feel and experience. Similarly, with content released on OTT platforms, you watch and relish, while with theatres, you experience and enjoy the feel."

Subhash Ghai's movies

Subhash Ghai has written and directed some of the most iconic films in Bollywood and has movies like Karz, Krodhi, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, and Khalnayak to his credit. The veteran director also has a National Award to his name, for producing the social problem film Iqbal in the year 2005. Other awards that he has been felicitated with are the Filmfare Awards for Saudagar and Pardes as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award at IIFA, Business World, Screen Awards, Amar Ujala, and Diorama International Film Festival and Market.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, actor Mahima Chaudhry had stated that Subhash Ghai bullied her and asked other producers not to work with her in their films. The Karz director issued a clarification to Hindustan Times and responded by saying that he was amused at the accusation and also added that they are still very good friends. Ghai confirmed that there was a small conflict after the release of Pardes, but it was resolved later.

